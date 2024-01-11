Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 6,201 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.61. 782,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,767. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Stephens dropped their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

