Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 8,751 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.69. 2,344,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average of $121.13.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,098 shares of company stock worth $1,727,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.