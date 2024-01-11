Narwhal Capital Management Acquires Shares of 35,943 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Graco by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,479 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,823. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

