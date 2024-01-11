Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after buying an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,075,000 after buying an additional 204,718 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

