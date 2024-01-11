Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,668. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.16 and its 200-day moving average is $204.73.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

