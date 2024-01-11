Narwhal Capital Management Buys New Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,407 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CRH by 68.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 139.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.55. 1,690,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,224. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. CRH plc has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

