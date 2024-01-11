Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,637 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,357,000 after buying an additional 426,656 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 7.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,950,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,664,000 after buying an additional 361,035 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHX stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 885,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,696. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

