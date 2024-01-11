Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $2,939,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,701,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $189.56. 89,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.16 and a 200 day moving average of $188.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

