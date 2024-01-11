Narwhal Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after purchasing an additional 591,232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,317 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,227,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 762,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.30. 132,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,514. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

