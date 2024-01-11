Narwhal Capital Management Has $1.88 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in ResMed by 255.9% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.36. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,378 shares of company stock worth $2,123,201. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.