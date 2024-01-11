Narwhal Capital Management Invests $1.42 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 753,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

