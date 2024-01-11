Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $245.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

