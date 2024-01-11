Narwhal Capital Management Sells 421 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 43,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 344,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 261.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $431.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

