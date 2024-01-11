Narwhal Capital Management Sells 9,780 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.16. The stock had a trading volume of 740,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,768. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

