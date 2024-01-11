Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,833 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 31,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 31,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,222.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,222.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $35,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NATR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NATR stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $335.62 million, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

