Needham & Company LLC Boosts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $180.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Shares of COIN opened at $151.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.54. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $187.39.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total transaction of $5,571,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $764,148.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total value of $5,571,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,148.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 817,204 shares of company stock worth $118,004,221. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

