NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 119,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 67,586 shares.The stock last traded at $28.10 and had previously closed at $28.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.50 target price on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NeoGames Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.84 million, a PE ratio of -73.95, a PEG ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.18.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NeoGames

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 7.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 111.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 173,005 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the third quarter worth $783,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

See Also

