NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NetApp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.01. 355,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,319. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

