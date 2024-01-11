Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $503.41

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $503.41 and last traded at $494.90, with a volume of 2419863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $478.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.88.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.