NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. NETSTREIT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.210-1.230 EPS.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NTST stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 143.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 630.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas cut NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.22.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 11.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

