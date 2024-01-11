Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.
Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.
