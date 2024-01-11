NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Down to $17.23

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.23, but opened at $16.32. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 95,604 shares.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,913 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 43.5% in the second quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,869,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 869,565 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).
