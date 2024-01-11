NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Down to $17.23

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.23, but opened at $16.32. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 95,604 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,913 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 43.5% in the second quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,869,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 869,565 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

