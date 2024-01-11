NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

