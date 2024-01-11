Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.71.

NPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NPI opened at C$25.16 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$39.31. The stock has a market cap of C$6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. Northland Power had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of C$513.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.2638298 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

