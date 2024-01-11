Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after buying an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after buying an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,826,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $97.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.