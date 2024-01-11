Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 107 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after acquiring an additional 197,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,078,000 after purchasing an additional 356,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,791,000 after purchasing an additional 79,455 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $118.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.57. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.77. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $143.15.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Insider Activity

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

