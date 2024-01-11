Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 38,268.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,652 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $50,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,501. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $483.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

