Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,801 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $478.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

