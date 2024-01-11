Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. HSBC initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.63.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $96.48 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.94.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

