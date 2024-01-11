Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 99 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $229.61 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The firm has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

