Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $364.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $364.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

