Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.69 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

