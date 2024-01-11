ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

ObsEva stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ObsEva by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 173,455 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.