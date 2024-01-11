Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Positive

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $395.89.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $391.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.39 and a 200-day moving average of $398.93. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $295.80 and a 1-year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

