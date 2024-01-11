Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

