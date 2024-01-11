ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $140,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $75.61 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

