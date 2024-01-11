OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OCX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

OncoCyte stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 77.26% and a negative net margin of 3,923.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 7,412,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,979 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

