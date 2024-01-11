Orchid Price Reaches $0.0987 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $96.64 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,818.50 or 1.00433879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010535 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.00221922 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008770 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09604324 USD and is up 7.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $6,722,536.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.