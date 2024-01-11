Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 12,165.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,662 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 1.15% of Ormat Technologies worth $48,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 56.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE ORA traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.00. 68,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $94.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.