Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.52

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 843860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Trading Up 3.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,227 shares of company stock worth $3,161,751 in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in Oscar Health by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,743 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth $13,349,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 512.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.