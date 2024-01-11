Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $82.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Papa John’s International by 277.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

