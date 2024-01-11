Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

PARA has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.84. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.