Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $779,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,594 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $370.47 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $372.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.86. The firm has a market cap of $952.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,412 shares of company stock valued at $250,458,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

