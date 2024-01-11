Parthenon LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parthenon LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in General Electric by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 87,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,631.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 276,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,527,000 after purchasing an additional 266,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $128.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,282. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.87. General Electric has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $130.20. The firm has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

