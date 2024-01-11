Parthenon LLC Has $15.37 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Parthenon LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Dover makes up approximately 2.3% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Dover by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Dover by 10.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dover by 3,103.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,501,000 after purchasing an additional 334,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $146.34. 243,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,413. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

