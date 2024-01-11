Parthenon LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Parthenon LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.23. The stock had a trading volume of 54,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,123. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

