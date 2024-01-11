Parthenon LLC Has $776,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Parthenon LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 258,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 68.4% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $5,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.35. 634,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,928. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

