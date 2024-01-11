Parthenon LLC Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.60. 5,465,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,765,883. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

A number of analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

