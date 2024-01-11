Parthenon LLC Makes New Investment in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Richardson Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 34.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 46.2% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 690,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 218,244 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 95.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 20.0 %

RELL stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 549,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,786. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $24.97.

Richardson Electronics Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

