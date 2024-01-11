Parthenon LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Parthenon LLC lessened its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. YETI makes up about 1.6% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 39.6% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of YETI by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000.

YETI Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE YETI traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 141,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

